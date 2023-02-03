Vinton-Shellsburg scored early and often to roll over Williamsburg 66-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg squared off with February 8, 2022 at Williamsburg High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against South Tama County. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.