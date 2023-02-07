Vinton-Shellsburg trucked Center Point CPU on the road to a 54-44 victory on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 50-48 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Oelwein . For more, click here. Center Point CPU took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 31 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For results, click here.

