Vinton-Shellsburg manhandles Denver 56-30

Vinton-Shellsburg rolled past Denver for a comfortable 56-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 16.
The last time Denver and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 60-53 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Denver faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Marion on January 6 at Marion High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.