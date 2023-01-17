Vinton-Shellsburg imposes its will on Williamsburg 62-38

Vinton-Shellsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Williamsburg 62-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg faced off on February 8, 2022 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Marion and Williamsburg took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 6 at Williamsburg High School. For results, click here.
