Vinton-Shellsburg hammers Oelwein into submission 62-25

Vinton-Shellsburg swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Oelwein 62-25 in Iowa girls basketball on February 12.
In recent action on February 4, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Van Horne Benton and Oelwein took on Cresco Crestwood on February 7 at Oelwein High School. Click here for a recap
Vinton-Shellsburg's offense roared to a 35-8 lead over Oelwein at the intermission.
