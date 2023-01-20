Vinton-Shellsburg gallops past Center Point CPU 60-43

Vinton-Shellsburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Center Point CPU 60-43 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with February 19, 2022 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Center Point CPU faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Van Horne Benton on January 13 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
