The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Vinton-Shellsburg didn't mind, dispatching Estherville-Lc 54-46 on Feb. 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Estherville-Lc faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura . For results, click here. Vinton-Shellsburg took on Grinnell on Feb. 18 at Grinnell High School. For a full recap, click here.

