 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinton-Shellsburg escapes Dubuque Wahlert 53-49

  • 0

Vinton-Shellsburg didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Dubuque Wahlert 53-49 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Williamsburg and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Falls on February 8 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.

The Vikings made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over the Golden Eagles after the first quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Vinton-Shellsburg 44-38.

The Vikings' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-5 points differential.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSR looking to do things differently

WSR looking to do things differently

The Go-Hawks have been one of the best 4A teams in the state this year, but they will have some questions to answer before their first postseason game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News