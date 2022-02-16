Vinton-Shellsburg escapes Dubuque Wahlert 53-49

Vinton-Shellsburg didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Dubuque Wahlert 53-49 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Williamsburg and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Falls on February 8 at Cedar Falls High School.
The Vikings made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over the Golden Eagles after the first quarter.
Dubuque Wahlert came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Vinton-Shellsburg 44-38.
The Vikings' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-5 points differential.
