Vinton-Shellsburg darts by South Tama County in easy victory 64-28

The force was strong for Vinton-Shellsburg as it pierced South Tama County during Friday's 64-28 thumping for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and South Tama County squared off with January 18, 2022 at South Tama County High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, South Tama County faced off against Van Horne Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Center Point CPU on January 20 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.
