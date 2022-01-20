Vinton-Shellsburg cancels check from Center Point CPU 49-38

Vinton-Shellsburg collected a 49-38 victory over Center Point CPU at Center Point Cpu on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Center Point CPU authored a promising start, taking advantage of Vinton-Shellsburg 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Vinton-Shellsburg opened a slim 28-23 gap over Center Point CPU at halftime.
The Vikings darted in front of the Stormin' Pointers 35-30 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Center Point CPU faced off against Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 11 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
