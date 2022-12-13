Victor H-L-V survives taut tilt with Brooklyn B-G-M 44-37

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Victor H-L-V nabbed it to nudge past Brooklyn B-G-M 44-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Victor H-L-V and Brooklyn B-G-M faced off on February 1, 2022 at Victor H-L-V. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Brooklyn B-G-M faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Victor H-L-V took on Lynnville-Sully on December 6 at Victor H-L-V. For a full recap, click here.
