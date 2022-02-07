Victor H-L-V hustles by Thornburg Tri-County in victory 35-20

Playing with a winning hand, Victor H-L-V trumped Thornburg Tri-County 35-20 at Thornburg Tri-County High on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
