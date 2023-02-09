Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Victor H-L-V chalked up in tripping Conrad BCLUW 32-27 at Conrad Bcluw High on February 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 2, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Dunkerton . For results, click here. Victor H-L-V took on Sigourney on February 3 at Sigourney High School. Click here for a recap.

