Van Horne Benton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on La Porte City Union during a 65-38 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Van Horne Benton faced off against South Tama County . For results, click here. La Porte City Union took on Oelwein on Feb. 7 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap.

