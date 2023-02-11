Van Horne Benton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Anamosa 56-15 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on January 31, Anamosa faced off against Cascade . For results, click here. Van Horne Benton took on West Liberty on February 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.

