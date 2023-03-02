It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Van Horne Benton wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-42 over Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Van Horne Benton moved ahead over Vinton-Shellsburg when the final quarter began 34-33.

The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-9 advantage in the frame.

