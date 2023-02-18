Van Horne Benton swapped jabs before dispatching West Liberty 53-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over West Liberty after the first quarter.

The Bobcats' shooting breathed fire in front for a 31-16 lead over the Comets at the half.

West Liberty drew within 42-32 in the third quarter.

The Comets rallied in the final quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Van Horne Benton faced off against Anamosa . For more, click here. West Liberty took on Williamsburg on Feb. 11 at Williamsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.