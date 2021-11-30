Van Horne Benton rides to cruise control win over Dyersville Beckman 70-33

Van Horne Benton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dyersville Beckman 70-33 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on November 30.

Van Horne Benton opened with an 18-6 advantage over Dyersville Beckman through the first quarter.

Van Horne Benton's shooting thundered to a 37-14 lead over Dyersville Beckman at the half.

The Bobcats' control showed as they carried a 50-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.