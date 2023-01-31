Van Horne Benton rides the rough off Vinton-Shellsburg 59-47

Van Horne Benton pushed past Vinton-Shellsburg for a 59-47 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Van Horne Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 52-45 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

