Van Horne Benton rains down on Manchester West Delaware 47-34

Riding a wave of production, Van Horne Benton dunked Manchester West Delaware 47-34 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bobcats and the Hawks settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Bobcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over the Hawks.
In recent action on December 4, Van Horne Benton faced off against Dallas Center-Grimes and Manchester West Delaware took on Vinton-Shellsburg on December 3 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
