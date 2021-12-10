Van Horne Benton rains down on Manchester West Delaware 47-34

Riding a wave of production, Van Horne Benton dunked Manchester West Delaware 47-34 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bobcats and the Hawks settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Bobcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over the Hawks.

