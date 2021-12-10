 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Horne Benton rains down on Manchester West Delaware 47-34

Riding a wave of production, Van Horne Benton dunked Manchester West Delaware 47-34 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bobcats and the Hawks settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Bobcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead over the Hawks.

In recent action on December 4, Van Horne Benton faced off against Dallas Center-Grimes and Manchester West Delaware took on Vinton-Shellsburg on December 3 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News