Van Horne Benton paints near-perfect picture in win over Independence 62-26

Van Horne Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-26 win over Independence in Iowa girls basketball action on January 10.
Recently on January 5, Independence squared off with La Porte City Union in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
