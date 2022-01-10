 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Horne Benton nips Waverly-Sr in scare 45-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Van Horne Benton wore a victory shine after clipping Waverly-Sr 45-42 at Van Horne Benton Community High on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 4 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Center Point CPU in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Go-Hawks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-17 lead at half.

Van Horne Benton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-18 stretch over the final quarter.

