Van Horne Benton nips Waverly-Sr in scare 45-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Van Horne Benton wore a victory shine after clipping Waverly-Sr 45-42 at Van Horne Benton Community High on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Go-Hawks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-17 lead at half.

Van Horne Benton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-18 stretch over the final quarter.

