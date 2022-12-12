Van Horne Benton gallops past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 51-34

Van Horne Benton collected a solid win over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in a 51-34 verdict at Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant squared off with December 13, 2021 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 6, Van Horne Benton squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
