Van Horne Benton escapes close call with Grinnell 57-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in Van Horne Benton's locker room after Tuesday's 57-51 win against Grinnell in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 22.
Recently on February 14 , Van Horne Benton squared up on Solon in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Bobcats fought to a 27-20 half margin at the Tigers' expense.
The Tigers turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Bobcats put the game on ice.
