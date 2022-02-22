Van Horne Benton escapes close call with Grinnell 57-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in Van Horne Benton's locker room after Tuesday's 57-51 win against Grinnell in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 22.

The Bobcats fought to a 27-20 half margin at the Tigers' expense.

The Tigers turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Bobcats put the game on ice.

