Van Horne Benton ends the party for Waverly-Sr 60-45

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Van Horne Benton still prevailed 60-45 against Waverly-Sr in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Waverly-Sr squared off with January 10, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Waverly-Sr faced off against New Hampton and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 13 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
