Van Horne Benton earns narrow win over Center Point CPU 46-38

Van Horne Benton showed its poise to outlast a game Center Point CPU squad for a 46-38 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.

Last season, Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU faced off on January 18, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Van Horne Benton faced off against Independence and Center Point CPU took on Marion on January 10 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.

