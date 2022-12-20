Van Horne Benton dispatches Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 51-36

Van Horne Benton charged Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and collected a 51-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton played in a 40-35 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 12, Van Horne Benton faced off against Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Solon on December 13 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
