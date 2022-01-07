Van Horne Benton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Marion 46-39

Van Horne Benton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Marion 46-39 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 7.

The Bobcats made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over the Wolves after the first quarter.

Van Horne Benton kept a 20-19 intermission margin at Marion's expense.

The third quarter gave Van Horne Benton a 28-26 lead over Marion.

The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-13 stretch over the final quarter.

