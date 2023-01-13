Van Horne Benton clips Vinton-Shellsburg in tight tilt 48-45

The cardiac kids of Van Horne Benton unleashed every advantage to outlast Vinton-Shellsburg 48-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 52-45 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Marion and Van Horne Benton took on Solon on January 6 at Solon High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.