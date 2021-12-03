Union girls earn first win of season with fourth quarter comeback

From early in the first quarter Friday night until midway through the fourth, the Union Knights trailed the East Marshall Mustangs. Midway through the third quarter, the Union Knights trailed by 10 and looked like they'd be heading to their third loss to start the young season.

By the time the clock hit 0 at the end of the game, however, it was the Union Knights raising their arms in triumph, celebrating their first win of the year.

Ava Mills scored 13 points, Brigitte Rohrer posted a double-double and the Union girls basketball team overcame a 10-point second half deficit to defeat East Marshall 53-45. The Knights are now 1-2 on the young season.

After scoring the first bucket of the game to take a 2-0 lead, Union fell behind 7-2 and didn't lead again until just over five minutes remained in the game. For a team without any juniors or seniors, calling them the comeback kids would be appropriate in this instance.

"Mid-third quarter we got down by ten and it would've been really easy to just fold it in and panic," said head coach Robert Driscol. "We just kept emphasizing from halftime on to just slow themselves down, not go too fast and keep their composure. I'm very happy and very pleased they kept plugging away and got themselves back into it."

Turnovers and missed opportunities hurt the Knights the most in the first half and early third quarter. While the Mustangs showed poor discipline by sending Union to the line 14 times in the first half, the Knights only converted three of those free throws. The turnovers resulted in Union staring at a 36-26 deficit with 5:19 left in the third.

That's when the Knights came alive as they cut the deficit to 36-34 thanks to big plays by Mills, Rohrer and Dena Robb, who finished with nine points and five rebounds. East Marshall drained a buzzer-beating three to make it 39-34 heading into the final quarter of play.

From that point on, it was all Knights. After a put-back by Rohrer made it a one possession game, Mills' three-pointer tied things up at 39-39. Ellie Hull of East Marshall put the Mustangs back in the lead for a moment with a layup. That lead didn't last long, though, as Robb tied the game with a free throw and after she missed the second, Rohrer scored the put-back to give the Knights their first lead of the game since it was 2-0 by making it 42-41. From there, a pair of free throws by Rohrer and another three from Mills made it 47-41 and before anyone could blink, the Knights held a 51-41 advantage with 1:07 remaining.

The Mustangs managed another three pointer and Reagan Sorensen of the Knights sunk two free throws down the stretch to give the game it's final score. Sorensen finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

