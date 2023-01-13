 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Mills North Linn's convoy passes Springville 59-44

No quarter was granted as Troy Mills North Linn blunted Springville's plans 59-44 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Springville squared off with March 2, 2022 at Springville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 8, Springville faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Troy Mills North Linn took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 6 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.

