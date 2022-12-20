 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Mills North Linn thumps Delhi Maquoketa Valley in punishing decision 69-34

Troy Mills North Linn showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Delhi Maquoketa Valley 69-34 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Delhi Maquoketa Valley played in a 59-40 game on February 15, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 16, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on December 13 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

