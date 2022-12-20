Troy Mills North Linn thumps Delhi Maquoketa Valley in punishing decision 69-34

Troy Mills North Linn showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Delhi Maquoketa Valley 69-34 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Delhi Maquoketa Valley played in a 59-40 game on February 15, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on December 13 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap
