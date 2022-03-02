Troy Mills North Linn squeezes past Springville 58-56

Troy Mills North Linn wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-56 victory over Springville in Iowa girls basketball on March 2.
In recent action on February 23, Springville faced off against Baxter and Troy Mills North Linn took on Winthrop East Buchanan on February 23 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Springville started on steady ground by forging a 15-14 lead over Troy Mills North Linn at the end of the first quarter.
The Orioles came from behind to grab the advantage 30-29 at intermission over the Lynx.
People are also reading…
Troy Mills North Linn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead over Springville.
The Orioles fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lynx would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.