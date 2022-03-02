Troy Mills North Linn squeezes past Springville 58-56

Troy Mills North Linn wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-56 victory over Springville in Iowa girls basketball on March 2.

Springville started on steady ground by forging a 15-14 lead over Troy Mills North Linn at the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles came from behind to grab the advantage 30-29 at intermission over the Lynx.

Troy Mills North Linn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead over Springville.

The Orioles fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lynx would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

