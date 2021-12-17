Troy Mills North Linn pulls python act on Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-35

Troy Mills North Linn dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-35 victory over Delhi Maquoketa Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 10, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on December 11 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
