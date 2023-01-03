 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Mills North Linn paints near-perfect picture in win over Arlington Starmont 97-26

Troy Mills North Linn's river of points eventually washed away Arlington Starmont in a 97-26 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont played in a 68-9 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

