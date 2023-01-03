Troy Mills North Linn paints near-perfect picture in win over Arlington Starmont 97-26

Troy Mills North Linn's river of points eventually washed away Arlington Starmont in a 97-26 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
