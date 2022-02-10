Troy Mills North Linn mows down Cascade 58-36

Troy Mills North Linn's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cascade 58-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Cascade faced off against Monticello and Troy Mills North Linn took on Central City on February 4 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap
