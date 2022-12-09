Troy Mills North Linn knocks out victory beat against Alburnett 63-44

Troy Mills North Linn trucked Alburnett on the road to a 63-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett squared off with January 17, 2022 at Alburnett High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Alburnett faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Troy Mills North Linn took on Springville on December 2 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.