 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy Mills North Linn hustles by Delhi Maquoketa Valley in victory 59-40

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Troy Mills North Linn dunked Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-40 on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Lynx made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn's offense jumped to a 21-18 lead over Delhi Maquoketa Valley at the half.

In recent action on February 10, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Cascade and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on February 4 at Springville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSR looking to do things differently

WSR looking to do things differently

The Go-Hawks have been one of the best 4A teams in the state this year, but they will have some questions to answer before their first postseason game.

Regents hoping to make a run at it

Regents hoping to make a run at it

The Waterloo Christian girls basketball team knows what some outsiders might be thinking. After a hot start, they hit a bump in the road that …

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News