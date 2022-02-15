Troy Mills North Linn hustles by Delhi Maquoketa Valley in victory 59-40

Riding a wave of production, Troy Mills North Linn dunked Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-40 on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Lynx made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn's offense jumped to a 21-18 lead over Delhi Maquoketa Valley at the half.
In recent action on February 10, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Cascade and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Springville on February 4 at Springville High School. For more, click here.
