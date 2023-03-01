Wins don't come more convincing than the way Troy Mills North Linn put away Winfield-Mt. Union 68-36 on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Troy Mills North Linn a 14-12 lead over Winfield-Mt. Union.

The Lynx fought to a 33-21 intermission margin at the Wolves' expense.

Troy Mills North Linn moved to a 42-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolves 26-7 in the last stanza.

Recently on Feb. 23, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Montezuma in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.