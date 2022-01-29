Troy Mills North Linn earns solid win over Edgewood Ed-Co 68-52

Troy Mills North Linn tipped and eventually toppled Edgewood Ed-Co 68-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 21 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.