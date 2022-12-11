Troy Mills North Linn earns solid win over Alburnett 63-44

Troy Mills North Linn trucked Alburnett on the road to a 63-44 victory at Alburnett High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett faced off on January 17, 2022 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Alburnett faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Troy Mills North Linn took on Edgewood Ed-Co on December 6 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For more, click here.
