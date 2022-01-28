Troy Mills North Linn earns narrow win over Winthrop East Buchanan 52-49

Troy Mills North Linn posted a tight 52-49 win over Winthrop East Buchanan at Winthrop East Buchanan High on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Winthrop East Buchanan authored a promising start, taking advantage of Troy Mills North Linn 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Troy Mills North Linn's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 40-33 points differential.
In recent action on January 24, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Arlington Starmont and Troy Mills North Linn took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 21 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
