Troy Mills North Linn dismantles Alburnett 63-24

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Troy Mills North Linn did exactly that with a 63-24 win against Alburnett in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett played in a 79-37 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Springville and Alburnett took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 13 at Alburnett High School. For results, click here.

