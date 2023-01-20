Troy Mills North Linn dismantles Alburnett 63-24

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Troy Mills North Linn did exactly that with a 63-24 win against Alburnett in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett played in a 79-37 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Springville and Alburnett took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 13 at Alburnett High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.