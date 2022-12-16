 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy Mills North Linn delivers smashing punch to stump Winthrop East Buchanan 63-33

  • 0

It was a tough night for Winthrop East Buchanan which was overmatched by Troy Mills North Linn in this 63-33 verdict.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on February 23, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 11, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on December 6 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News