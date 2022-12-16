Troy Mills North Linn delivers smashing punch to stump Winthrop East Buchanan 63-33

It was a tough night for Winthrop East Buchanan which was overmatched by Troy Mills North Linn in this 63-33 verdict.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on February 23, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 11, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on December 6 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.
