Tripoli escapes close call with Gilbertville Don Bosco 46-40

Tripoli poked just enough holes in Gilbertville Don Bosco's defense to garner a taut 46-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 13 , Tripoli squared up on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.