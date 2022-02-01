Traer North Tama staggers Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran with punishing performance 72-10

Yes, Traer North Tama looked superb in beating Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 72-10 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 27, Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Traer North Tama took on Collins-Maxwell on January 25 at Collins-Maxwell High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.