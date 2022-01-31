Traer North Tama mows down Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 71-4

Traer North Tama's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 71-4 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Traer North Tama faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran took on Collins-Maxwell on January 18 at Collins-Maxwell High School. For more, click here.
