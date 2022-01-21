Traer North Tama earns solid win over Colo-Nesco 44-27

Traer North Tama grabbed a 44-27 victory at the expense of Colo-Nesco at Traer North Tama High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7 , Traer North Tama squared up on Janesville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
