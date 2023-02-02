Yes, West Branch looked relaxed while edging Lisbon, but no autographs please after its 42-34 victory at West Branch High on February 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, West Branch faced off against Iowa City Regina . Click here for a recap. Lisbon took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 24 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.