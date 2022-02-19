Tough tussle: Waverly-Sr steps past Decorah 51-43

Waverly-Sr didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Decorah 51-43 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Decorah faced off against Waverly-Sr and Decorah took on Waverly-Sr on February 11 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.
Waverly-Sr opened with a 16-9 advantage over Decorah through the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks kept a 23-19 half margin at the Vikings' expense.
The Go-Hawks' position showed as they carried a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Decorah turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Waverly-Sr put the game on ice.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.