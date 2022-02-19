 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Waverly-Sr steps past Decorah 51-43

  • 0

Waverly-Sr didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Decorah 51-43 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 11, Decorah faced off against Waverly-Sr and Decorah took on Waverly-Sr on February 11 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

Waverly-Sr opened with a 16-9 advantage over Decorah through the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks kept a 23-19 half margin at the Vikings' expense.

The Go-Hawks' position showed as they carried a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decorah turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Waverly-Sr put the game on ice.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News